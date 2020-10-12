Dusk Network Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $13.71 million and $2.32 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $563.57 or 0.04913435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00053861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,821,673 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.