easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,100 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Davy Research raised easyJet to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 562.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 615.38. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,771 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Over the last three months, insiders bought 92,062 shares of company stock valued at $51,016,770.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

