easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,100 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Davy Research raised easyJet to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).
LON EZJ opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 562.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 615.38. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
