easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 500 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EZJ. Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Davy Research upgraded easyJet to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

EZJ opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 562.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 615.38. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55.

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Insiders have bought a total of 92,062 shares of company stock worth $51,016,770 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

