easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 729 ($9.53) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 541 ($7.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 562.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 615.38. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Also, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Insiders have bought 92,062 shares of company stock valued at $51,016,770 in the last three months.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

