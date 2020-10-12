eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.85.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,321,892 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $190,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in eBay by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 70,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

