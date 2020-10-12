Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The business’s revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.