Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EIDX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.66.

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of -0.40. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $797,905.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $408,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $1,368,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,774,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

