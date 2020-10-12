Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pareto Securities lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Electrolux will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

