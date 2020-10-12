Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pareto Securities lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32.
About Electrolux
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
