ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELEZY. Citigroup lowered shares of ENDESA S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ENDESA S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. ENDESA S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

