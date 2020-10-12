Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPZM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

EPZM stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.82. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 16.7% during the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 12.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 60,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

