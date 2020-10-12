Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays cut Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 25.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 8,851.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 19.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

