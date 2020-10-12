EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESLOY. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $71.71 on Thursday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

