Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.1-151.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.75 million.

NYSE:ETH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 213,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,123. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $391.58 million, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

