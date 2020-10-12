Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.83.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $126.50 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $3,251,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $9,283,008. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everbridge by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after purchasing an additional 493,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.