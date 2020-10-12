Evercore ISI Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,799,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

