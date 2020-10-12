Everex Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $162,610.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.41 or 0.04864948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

