Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DNB Markets lowered Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $85.94 on Thursday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.