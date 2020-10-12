Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.61 ($30.13).

FRA EVK opened at €23.42 ($27.55) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.70.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

