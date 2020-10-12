Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
AQUA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.22.
NYSE AQUA opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23.
In other news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $742,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,097,030 shares of company stock worth $145,667,221. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7,868.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
