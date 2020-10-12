Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.22.

NYSE AQUA opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $742,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,097,030 shares of company stock worth $145,667,221. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7,868.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

