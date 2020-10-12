Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of EVT opened at €22.29 ($26.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.38 and a 200 day moving average of €22.73. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 97.39. Evotec has a 52-week low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 52-week high of €26.77 ($31.49).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

