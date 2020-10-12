FantasyGold (FGC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $40,975.67 and approximately $11.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00273246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00098661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.01468137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155467 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

