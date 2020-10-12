FBN Securities Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $360.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at FBN Securities from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. FBN Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.08.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $23.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.32. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $332.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,743 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,794. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

