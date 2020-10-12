Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. 508,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,368. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Ferro’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 732.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ferro by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

