Financial Review: First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) versus Millennium Bankshares (NYSE:MBVA)

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Millennium Bankshares (OTCMKTS:MBVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get First Horizon National alerts:

This table compares First Horizon National and Millennium Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 13.06% 7.45% 0.81% Millennium Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

99.1% of First Horizon National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Horizon National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Millennium Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Bankshares has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon National and Millennium Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.28 billion 1.49 $440.91 million $1.66 6.55 Millennium Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Horizon National and Millennium Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 2 10 1 2.92 Millennium Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon National presently has a consensus target price of $12.85, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given First Horizon National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than Millennium Bankshares.

Summary

First Horizon National beats Millennium Bankshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Millennium Bankshares Company Profile

Millennium Bankshares Corporation operates a bank holding company for Millennium Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It accepts short-term and long-term deposits, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, fixed-rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides mortgage lending services, real estate loans, construction loans, small business lending, and one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, as well as offers various secured and unsecured consumer loans, including unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, letters of credit, and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking services that enable consumers and businesses to view accounts, make transfers, submit wire transfer requests, pay bills, and place stop payments on checks over the Internet. Millennium Bankshares Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.