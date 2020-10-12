First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIN. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

FFIN opened at $30.91 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,635,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

