FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $3,291,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $31.26. 5,384,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.26. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.