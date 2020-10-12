Flash Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Flash has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $1,511.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00273788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.01467429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155404 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.