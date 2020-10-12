Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.
FLEX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
