Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.

FLEX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

