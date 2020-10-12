Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,453. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $818,003.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,151,493 shares of company stock valued at $415,410,788 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after buying an additional 785,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,694,000 after acquiring an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,171,000 after acquiring an additional 119,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter.

