Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.94. 2,026,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,941. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

