Freyrchain (FREC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Freyrchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Freyrchain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Freyrchain has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Freyrchain

Freyrchain’s genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain . The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain

Buying and Selling Freyrchain

Freyrchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freyrchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

