Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUSN. ValuEngine cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of FUSN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,827. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). On average, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

