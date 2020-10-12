Garlicoin Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $85,844.78 and approximately $13.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,530,962 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

