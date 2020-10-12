Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

GGB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 900.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 934,572 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

