Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given “Sell” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDNY opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

