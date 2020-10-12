Givaudan’s (GVDNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Baader Bank

Baader Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Givaudan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

