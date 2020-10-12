Givaudan’s (GVDNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GVDNY. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Givaudan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

