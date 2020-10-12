Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GVDNY opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.