GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,650 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,447.20 ($18.91) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,486.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,577.14. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11344.1649718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit