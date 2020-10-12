GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,650 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,447.20 ($18.91) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,486.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,577.14. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11344.1649718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

