Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMRE. ValuEngine raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

GMRE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 125,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.19 million, a P/E ratio of 181.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 150,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

