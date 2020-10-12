GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of GNNDY opened at $227.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.54. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $119.18 and a 12 month high of $232.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.32.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

