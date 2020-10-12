Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of GORO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,522. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.