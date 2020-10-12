Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Golden Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

