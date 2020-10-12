GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. GoldFund has a total market cap of $125,733.50 and approximately $136.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

