Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€15.70” Price Target for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.35 ($19.24).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €14.54 ($17.11) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89).

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

