Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR alerts:

Shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.