Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Up 34.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $59,629.38 and $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00027090 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003244 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003860 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

