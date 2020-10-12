Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
About Gowing Bros.
