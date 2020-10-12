Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get Gowing Bros. alerts:

About Gowing Bros.

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gowing Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowing Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.