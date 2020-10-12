Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

