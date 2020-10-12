Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 86,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,988. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 43.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

